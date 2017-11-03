15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach holds ‘constructive’ talks with Apple boss about Athenry data centre

By GBFM News
November 3, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says he has held ‘constructive’ talks with Apple boss, Tim Cook about the company’s planned data centre in Athenry.

Leo Varadkar met with Apple’s chief executive during a three day trade mission to Silicon Valley in California and San Francisco.

During his discussion with the Apple boss, Leo Varadkar says he stressed the importance of the 850 million euro data centre in Athenry.

Earlier this week, the High Court refused to allow an appeal against a decision allowing the data centre to be built.

However, Apple has not publicly commented on its plans or whether or not it’s still committed to the project after a series of legal delays.

