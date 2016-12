Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has hinted at the possibility of Roscommon Galway TD and Independent Minister Denis Naughten returning to Fine Gael

The Taoiseach’s left the door open for a return to the party fold for Min Naughten who left the Fine Gael party in July 2011 in a row over the future of Roscommon hospital.

Enda Kenny isn’t ruling out Denis Naughten rejoining the party and has praised his performance as Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources