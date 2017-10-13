15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Taoiseach confirms Cork to Galway motorway plan

By GBFM News
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has taken to Twitter to confirm plans for a major motorway link between Cork and Galway.

In the last hour, Leo Varadkar has announced that the M20 will link Cork to Limerick and on to Galway.

In the tweet, the Taoiseach says ‘all roads will no longer lead to Dublin,’ and the development is a major part of the government’s 10-year capital plan.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has committed up to €20m to allow it to go to the route selection and design phase, and once started, the build programme will take 2-3 years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
All systems go for 2017 Croi Night Run
October 13, 2017
Loughrea motorists face 16 week wait for driving tests
October 13, 2017
Finance Minister to visit Galway as part of budget support tour
October 13, 2017
Galway city has second highest number of Irish Travellers

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 13, 2017
All systems go for 2017 Croi Night Run
October 13, 2017
Lets Get Talking Galway Launch CAINT Initiative
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK