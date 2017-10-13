Taoiseach confirms Cork to Galway motorway plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has taken to Twitter to confirm plans for a major motorway link between Cork and Galway.

In the last hour, Leo Varadkar has announced that the M20 will link Cork to Limerick and on to Galway.

In the tweet, the Taoiseach says ‘all roads will no longer lead to Dublin,’ and the development is a major part of the government’s 10-year capital plan.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has committed up to €20m to allow it to go to the route selection and design phase, and once started, the build programme will take 2-3 years.