The Number One Show

Taoiseach confirms Apple’s commitment to Athenry development

By GBFM News
September 14, 2017

Time posted: 2:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Apple is committed to developing a data centre in Athenry.

Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Galway East T.D Ciaran Cannon says the Taoiseach met with Apple executives last week.

He says Apple remains committed to the 850 million euro project in Athenry despite reports that the tech giant is willing to abandon the development.

According to Bloomberg, Apple executives told the government that they’re prepared to pull out if planning delays continue.

Last October the High court granted two objectors a judicial review of the planning decision.

The hearing has been repeatedly pushed back and is next scheduled to be heard on October 12th.

Minister Cannon says the Taoiseach has reassured him that Apple is committed to the investment in Athenry.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
