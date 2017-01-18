15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Taoiseach challenged in Dáil over gravity of crisis facing UHG

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been challenged in the Dáil over his alleged failure to grasp the full extent of the crisis facing University Hospital Galway.

Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly told the chamber that ‘the abnormal has become the normal’ at UHG, which has faced unprecedented overcrowding in recent weeks.

She raised the findings of an official report released this week which described conditions at the hospital’s accident and emergency department as ‘nothing short of scandalous.’

Deputy Connolly also criticised Health Minister Simon Harris for failing to deliver on his plans to visit UHG during the peak of the overcrowding crisis in December.

The independent deputy pleaded with Enda Kenny to give a direct and genuine reactionary response to conditions at the facility.

Speaking in response, Enda Kenny said the wheels are in motion for a new Emergency Department, but it can’t be done overnight.

