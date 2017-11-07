15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tanaiste says Metlife city campus is a major vote of confidence in Galway

By GBFM News
November 7, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald says MetLifes’s new Global Technology Campus in the city is a major vote of confidence in Galway.

The new office at the Hynes’ Building at St Augustine Street, which has been officially opened this afternoon, will employ around 200 skilled IT professionals when at full capacity.

MetLife is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.

The Galway Global Technology Campus features work and collaboration spaces, informal meeting rooms, writable walls and integrated video conferencing which connects employees worldwide.

Other amenities available onsite include adjustable sit-stand desks, meditation room, two outdoor atria to provide access to nature, a games room and outdoor bicycle racks.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news at the opening event, Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald said Galway is continuing to attract major players in the technology sector.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
