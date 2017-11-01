Tanaiste to officially open Global Technology campus in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste and Minister for Business and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald will visit Galway next week. (Tues 7/11)

Minister Fitzgerald is to officially open MetLife’s new Global Technology campus at St Augustine Street.

The opening marks the completion of the contruction of the new technology hub, which was announced last year with the creation of 200 jobs.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will by addressed by MetLife global executives.

MetLife is a leading innovator and a recognized leader in protection planning and retirement and savings solutions around the world.

The opening event will take place at the new hub at the Hynes Building, St Augustine Street at 4pm on Tuesday.