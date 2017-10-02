15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Tanaiste to make significant Galway jobs announcement

By GBFM News
October 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city based technology company is to announce a significant number of new jobs at an event this week.

An Tanaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Frances Fitzgerald will attend the event at Galway Business Park in Dangan on Friday.

 

Storm Technology is a successful Microsoft Digital Enterprise Consultancy for local and international businesses.

The company is to announce a significant number of new, highly-skilled jobs across all areas of its business including senior management, digital business consultancy, change management and software.

The announcement will be made at Storm Technology’s Galway office at Galway Business Park, Dangan at 10.30 on Friday morning.

