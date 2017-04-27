15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald to address prison officers conference in the city

By GBFM News
April 27, 2017

Time posted: 9:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald will address a major gathering of prison officers in the city this morning.

Members of the national Prison Officers Association are gathering in Galway for the organisation’s annual conference.

The event will hear proposals for the country’s most violent prisoners to be kept in their own unit.

The move follows a five-fold increase in assaults on staff by inmates at the women’s jail Dóchas.

The Prison Officers Association will open its 2-day annual conference at the Raddison Hotel in the city this morning, and the Tanaiste is scheduled to address the organisation at 10am.

President of the POA Stephen Delaney says they’ll be asking for harsher convictions for those found guilty of assaults on prison officers.

