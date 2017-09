Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has announced the launch of a new entrepreneurship programme at NUI Galway.

The BioExel Accelerator Programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland and is open to applications from entrepreneurs in the med tech sector.

The programme aims to further enhance the sector start-up ecosystem within Ireland and attract global talent to the Galway region.

There are up to 14 slots available over two phases with the first to commence later this year.