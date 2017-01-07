15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An Taisce appeals decision to redevelop city centre property

By GBFM News
January 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to make changes to a building at Middle Street in the city have encountered a setback.

A decision to grant planning permission for the project, which involves changing the use of 24 Middle Street, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development would see the change of use of 24 Middle Street from residential to retail use at the ground floor and offices on the first floor.

The works would also include a new timber shop front and timber sash windows.

Environmental group An Taisce has appealed the city council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.

An Taisce says it’s concerned about the lack of detailed method by a suitably qualified architect, given that the building adjoins a Protected Structure.

The group says No. 22 Middle Street should have been included in a photographic survey and that new mortar joints in the gable of No. 22 could lead to moisture penetration.

The city council’s planning department has responded to the appeal by arguing that the concerns raised in the appeal were largely addressed at the planning application stage.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleaánala regarding the Middle Street development in March.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
