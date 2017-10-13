15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All systems go for 2017 Croi Night Run

By Sport GBFM
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 11:06 am

What:  5km Run, Jog or Walk

When: Tonight @ 8pm

Where: Salthill Promenade, Galway

This year’s Croi Night Run will take place  this evening on the Salthill Promenade at 8pm and is open to walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities. Last year’s Croi Galway Night Run was a phenomenal success attracting over 1,200 participants and this year’s event is set to attract even bigger numbers.

This is a totally fun event over a distance of 5km which is aimed at people of all ages and abilities  -the Salthill Promenade is one of Galway’s greatest amenities and they delighted to be supported by local Galway company Evergreen Health Foods in promoting exercise & fitness while at the same time raising funds in the fight heart disease & stroke.

Event manager Edwina Treacy joined John Mulligan on Over The Line last night to talk about the event

 

Entry fee is €35 and goodie bag includes;

  • Technical high viz tshirt long sleeve tee
  • Team Croi neck buff (neck scarf  ideal for walking, running, jogging or cycling)
  • Chip number
  • Medal for all participants
  • Exclusive Evergreen Voucher
