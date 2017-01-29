Swiss wins for Denis Lynch and Billy Twomey as Dermott Lennon and Loughview Lou-Lou (ISH) score podium finish in Dutch Grand Prix

Irish horses and riders were in excellent form across Europe this weekend, with Denis Lynch and Billy Twomey scoring five-star wins in Switzerland, while Dermott Lennon and The Irish Sport Horse Loughview Lou-Lou finished on the podium in the Amsterdam Grand Prix.

Tipperary-born Lynch guided the 13-year-old stallion Echo De Laubry (pictured above) to victory in Sunday morning’s Verit Immobilien AG Trophy at the five-star Swiss show in Zurich. They were one of 13 combinations who made it into the jump-off where they produced a second clear round in 33.56 seconds to collect almost €11,000. Germany’s Christian Ahlmann came closest to catching Lynch, stopping the clock clear in 34.12 with Cornado, while home favourite Pius Schwizer finished third with Balou Rubin R.

Lynch’s win came on the back of a double of victories for Cork’s Billy Twomey at the Swiss fixture on Friday and Saturday with Joe Flynn’s Irish Sport Horse stallion Ardcolumn Duke. They had over two seconds to spare over Dutch runner-up Maikel Van der Vleuten and VDL Groep Quatro in the LGT Private Banking Challenge, while Twomey and Ardcolum Duke also proved unbeatable in Friday’s 1m45 Speed Class at the same venue.

Both Lynch and Twomey missed out on a place in the Longines World Cup in Zurich where Spain’s Eduardo Alvarez Aznar was a surprise winner with Rokfeller de Pleville Bois Mar, collecting a new Mercedes car.



Billy Twomey and The Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke scored a double of wins at the five-star show in Zurich

At the four-star Dutch fixture in The Netherlands, Co Down’s Dermott Lennon and Judith Sossick’s Irish Sport Horse mare Loughview Lou-Lou scored an excellent third place finish in Sunday’s feature Grand Prix. They were one of nine combinations who made it into the jump-off and they briefly held the lead in the decider after posting a fast clear in 38.85. They were eventually overhauled by French winner Patrice Delaveau and Lacrimoso (37.14), while Belgium’s Pieter Devos finished as runner-up with Dream Of India Greenfield. Bertram Allen also made it into the jump-off with the Noel Delahunty-owned Hector van d’Abdijhoeve, with a single fence on the floor leaving them in eighth place at the finish. Lennon and Loughview Lou-Lou collected almost €12,000 for their podium finish – adding to their runner-up finish for the pair in Amsterdam’s Six Bar competition on Saturday night.

Meanwhile at the two-star Spanish show in Oliva, Mayo’s Alex Duffy claimed runner-up spot in Sunday’s two-star Grand Prix with the Irish Sport Horse WCE Cruco. Another Irish Sport Horse, Quality Old Joker, took the winners prize with Britain’s Holly Smith. Derry’s David Simpson finished in fourth place with Chessy, while Tipperary’s Trevor Breen finished 10th riding Bombay.

Across the Atlantic, Irish Sport Horses filled two of the top-five places in the $130,000 Adequan three-star Grand Prix at Florida’s Winter Equestrian Festival in the early hours of Sunday morning.

ISHD Dual Star (ISH) with American rider Laura Chapot grabbed fourth place when they lowered a single fence in the seven horse jump-off. Another Irish Sport Horse, Mark Q ridden by Tipperary-born Kevin Babington finished fifth when also lowering one pole against the clock.

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea finished ninth with Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu when they completed the first round with just a single time fault. The winners trophy went to Canada’s Eric Lamaze and the mare Fine Lady.

BREEDING:

Ardcolum Duke (ISH)(TIH) – 2004 stallion by Gypsy Duke (ISH) out of Dangerous Lady (ISH), by Clover Hill (ID). Breeder/Owner: Joe Flynn, Co. Roscommon. Rider: Billy Twomey (IRL)

Loughview Lou Lou (ISH) – 2002 mare by Limmerick (HOLST) out of Loughview Diamond Lucy (ISH), by Jack Of Diamonds (ID C1). Owner/Bred by Judith Sossick, Co. Antrim. Rider: Dermott Lennon (IRL)

ISHD Dual Star (ISH) – 2002 mare by Quick Star (SF) out of ISHD First Light (ISH), by Concorde (KWPN). Breeder: ISHD C/O Alison Corbally, Co. Fermanagh. Owner: Mary Chapot. Rider: Laura Chapot (USA)

Mark Q (ISH) – 2002 gelding by O.B.O.S. Quality 004 (OLD) out of Abbey Emerald (ISH), by Positively (TB). Bred by John & Barbara Walshe, Co. Carlow. Owner: Kevin Babington & Deirdre Bourns. Rider: Kevin Babington (IRL)

Quality Old Joker (ISH) – 2008 gelding by OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) out of Little Joker (WNTR), by Slyguff Joker VII (WNTR). Breeder: Roberta Dowley, Co. Kilkenny. Owner/Rider: Holly Smith (GBR)

WCE Cruco (ISH) – 2004 gelding by Cruising (ISH) out of Vis Ta Vie Van De Farm (BWP), by Darco (BWP). Breeder: Shane Connolly, Co. Galway. Owners: Carl Hanley Sporthorses GmbH & Martin O’Dea. Rider: Alex Duffy (IRL)