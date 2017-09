Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a swimming ban at three Salthill beaches

The red ‘no bathing’ flag has been erected at Grattan Road, Salthill and Blackrock beaches

The city council put the bathing ban in place after a green algae bloom appeared and it’s expected to remain in place until Monday at least

Gary McMahon of Galway city council says the water has to be tested before the all clear can be given for bathers