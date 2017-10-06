This year Sweeney Oil celebrates 30 years in business and they intend to celebrate in style.

To thank their loyal customers for their goodwill and support over the years they have a fantastic in store customer draw where one person will win a brand new 2018 Ford Focus to give away!

Sweeney Oil was founded by John Sweeney in Clifden in 1987 and Sweeney Oil now have depots in Clifden, Moycullen, Oranmore, Galway City, Ballinrobe and the Aran Islands.

The last 30 years has seen incredible accomplishments and changes in the Oil Industry and thanks to the dedication, energy and passion of the Sweeney Oil staff and the support of their customers they now get to celebrate this milestone.

Sweeney Oil have a commitment to their customers to be competitive in the market place at all times – offering the best value and to always be fair.

Sweeney Oil is very much part of the community and give their support & participation whenever possible.

“Honest, reliable, quality & excellent customer service” – that’s their motto.

Sweeney Oil would like to say thank you to all those who contributed to this and here’s to the future!