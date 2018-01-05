Survivors of Tuam mother and baby home in renewed call for DNA testing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Survivors of the Tuam mother and baby home are renewing their calls for a complete excavation of the site in Tuam and DNA testing to be carried out.

A significant number of human remains were discovered at the site of home in the town last year which was run by the Bon Secours order.

Last month, concern was expressed about the possibility of carrying out DNA testing on the remains.

Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone has said a decision on what to do regarding remains in Tuam would be decided in the next few months.

She recently suggested that DNA testing on the remains might prevent dignified reburials.

A report by an expert group has outlined 5 options, including the creation of a memorial.

According to the Irish Times, the survivors’ group says it has given careful consideration to the expert report.

Tuam Home Survivors Network says it still maintains that ‘a complete excavation of the Tuam site to ensure the recovery of all human remains’ is needed.

Survivors also say that anyone who believes that a family member is buried in Tuam should be invited to provide their DNA for testing and that an inquest should be convened immediately.