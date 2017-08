Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average home in Galway has contents valued at almost 40 thousand euro – putting it in Ireland’s top 10.

That’s according to the latest figures from AA Insurance.

Homeowners in County Wicklow tend to have the highest value home contents at over 46 thousand euro, followed by Dublin and Kildare.

AA says it’s important for homeowners to have their contents valued correctly for insurance, in case of a fire or other emergency.