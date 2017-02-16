15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GALWAY UNITED 2016

SUPPORTERS BUSES TO SEASON OPENER AT EAMONN DEACY PARK

By Sport GBFM
February 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

All roads lead to Eamonn Deacy Park for Galway United’s SSE Airtricity League opener on Friday 24th February against Drogheda United, with buses running from all over the county.
We currently have confirmed services from the following locations, Clifden, Kinvara, Loughrea and Dunmore.
The Clifden bus will also service Recess, Oughterard and Moycullen. To book a seat, contact Damien at 087-7668028.
The Kinvara bus will also service Kilcogan and Clarinbridge. To book a seat, contact Jamie at 083-4708251.
The Loughrea bus will also service Athenry and the Galway Plaza. To book a seat, contact Tommy at 087-2930738.
The Dunmore bus will also service Tuam, Corofin and Claregalway. To book a seat, contact Will at 087-603 3264.
Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
