Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sinead McNally from Dundalk has been announced as the winner of the Fresh Supermac’s Jingle competition.

She was selected from a shortlist of 9 entries, including 3 Galway finalists.

Sinead will now receive a one thousand euro cash prize and a professional recording session for the winning jingle.

You can hear a sample of the winning entry below:

http://galwaybayfm.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/jingle.mp3