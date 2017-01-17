15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Supermac’s accused of taking ‘unfair advantage’ of McDonald’s branding

By GBFM News
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fast food giant McDonald’s is accusing Supermac’s of seeking to take unfair advantage of the US company’s world-wide brand.

The global fast-food chain is currently involved in a trademark battle with Galway businessman Pat McDonagh’s chain, after Supermac’s revealed plans to expand into Europe.

McDonald’s is accusing the Galway firm of trying to benefit from McDonald’s long-established brand by making the trademark application for Supermac’s to the EU.

It’s almost one year since the EU Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market rejected a previous application by Supermac’s.

In a 24-page ruling, the OHIM agreed with McDonald’s that Supermac’s application for a trade-mark was likely to confuse the public over the two different fast food brands and their fast food products.

According to the Irish Independent, McDonald’s has now told the EU that the Supermac’s brand clearly fits into the McDonald’s family of ‘Mc/Mac’ trademarks.

Galway businessman Pat McDonagh has yet to comment on the latest developments in the case.

