Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers are raising fresh concerns about the risks of pumping raw sewage into the waters around Ireland.

Galway scientists say the NDM enzyme – which is a form of superbug which can be resistant to the most powerful antibiotics – has been detected at two unnamed beaches in Galway.

The discovery at the two adjacent beaches is thought to be a first for European bathing water.

However, there’s no evidence anyone has been infected by exposure to the enzyme.