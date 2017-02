Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER

Welcome to our extended Match Tracker. Three games: NHL Offaly V Galway 1pm Tullamore; NFL Fermanagh V Galway, Enniskillen 2pm. & Guinness Pro12 Cardiff V Connacht, Cardiff Arms Park 1.05pm.

NHL: Galway V Offaly…David Burke & Conor Cooney in for Shane Maloney & Brian Molloy – GAME ON!

NHL: 3 Mins: Jason Flynn points a free to get Galway off the mark. Galway 0-1 Offaly 0-0

NHL: 5 Mins: GOALLLLL for Galway, Jason Flynn. Galway 1-1 Offaly 0-0 – Galway playing into a stiff wind!

NHL 6 Mins: Another point from Jason Flynn. Galway 1-2 Offaly 0-0

NHL: 7 Mins: Point for Offaly. Galway 1-2 Offaly 0-1

NHL: 8 Mins: Free for Galway….pointed by Jason Flynn. Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-1

PRO12: Cardiff Blues V Connacht…GAME ON!

NHL: 12 Mins: Sean Ryan with a point for Offaly. Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-2

PRO12: 21 Mins: Missed penalty for Connacht – Jack Carty

NHL: 15 Mins: Shane Dooley points a close-in free. Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-3

NHL: 16 Mins: Killian Kiely adds another for Offaly. Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-4

NHL: 18 Mins: Conor Whelan with a great GOAL for Galway. Galway 2-3 Offaly 0-4

NHL: 18 Mins: Offaly hit back with a GOAL from Sean Cleary. Galway 2-3 Offaly 1-4

NHL: 19 Mins: Conor Cooney tags a point. Galway 2-4 Offaly 1-4

PRO12: 11 Mins: Penalty for Cardiff converted by Gareth Anscombe – Cardiff 3-0 Connacht

NHL: 21 Mins: Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 2-5 Offaly 1-4

NHL: 22 Mins: JASON FLYNN is flying….another GOAL. Galway 3-5 Offaly 1-4

NHL: 25 Mins: Another free from Jason Flynn. Galway 3-6 Offaly 1-4

NHL: 26 Mins: Killian Kiely responds. Galway 3-6 Offaly 1-5

PRO12: 19 Mins: Another penalty for Cardiff. Gareth Anscombe. Cardiff 6-0 Connacht

NHL: 30 Mins: Jason Flynn just pointed another free. Latest Score: Galway 3-8 Offaly 1-5

NHL: Shane Dooley points a free for Offaly. Galway 3-8 Offaly 1-6

NHL 32 Mins: Shane Dooley with another free. Galway 3-8 Offaly 1-7

NHL: 35 Mins: Joseph Cooney points from play, Galway 3-9 Offaly 1-7

NHL 36 Mins: Shane Dooley points for Offaly. Galway 3-9 Offaly 1-8

NHL 37 Mins: GOALLLLLLLL….David Burke Galway 4-9 Offaly 1-8

PRO12: 28 Mins: TRY for Cardiff – Nick Williams…converted by Anscombe. Cardiff 13-0 Connacht

NHL: HALF TIME Galway 4-9 Offaly 1-8 – Galway will play with the wind in the second half

PRO12: 38 Mins: TRYYYYYYY for Connacht – Matt Healy

PRO12: 39 Mins: John Cooney adds the points. Cardiff 13-7 Connacht

PRO12: HALF TIME……good finish to the half from Connacht. Cardiff Blues 13-7 Connacht

NFL: Killian McDaid & Michael Daly in for Eamonn Brannigan & Danny Cummins – Throw-in 2pm

NHL: 39 Mins: Second half latest Galway 4-11 Offaly 1-9

NHL: 40 Mins: Free for Offaly. Shane Dooley points. Galway 4-11 Offaly 1-10

NHL: 41 Mins: Conor Cooney points . Galway 4-12 Offaly 1-10

NFL: Fermanagh V Galway GAME ON!

NHL: 44 Mins: 2nd yellow card for Dermot Shortt….Offaly down to 14 men…Jason Flynn points the free. Galway 4-13 Offaly 1-10

NFL: 6 Mins: Aidan Breen first point of the game to Fermanagh. Fermanagh 0-1 Galway 0-0

NHL 47 Mins: Galway now lead by 4.14 to 1-10

NHL: 49 Mins: GOALLLL for Conor Cooney. Galway 5-14 Offaly 1-10

NHL: 51 Mins: Point for Offaly…Galway 5-14 Offaly 1-11

PRO12: 44 Mins: John Cooney kicks a penalty. Cardiff 13 – 10 Connacht

NFL: 6 Mins: Black Card for Fermanagh Captain, Eoin Donnelly

NFL: 11 Mins: Point for Fermanagh. Fermanagh 0-2 Galway 0-0

NHL: 56 Mins: Brian Molloy goals for Galway ….latest score Galway 6-16 Offaly 1-11

NHL: 58 Mins: Conor Conney points for Galway. Galway 6-17 Offaly 1-11

NHL: 59 Mins: Johnny Coen points. Galway 6-18 Offaly 1-11

NFL: 20 Mins: Fermanagh 0-3 Galway (Michael Daly & Paul Conroy) 0-2

NHL: Latest….Galway 6-20 Offaly 1-11

PRO12. 63 Mins: Connacht are level. John Cooney with a penalty. Cardiff 13-13 Connacht

NFL: Level at Brewster Park. Fermanagh 0-3 Galway 0-3

NFL: 25 Mins: Fermanagh 0-5 Galway 0-3

NHL: 68 Mins: Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12

NHL: FULL TIME Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12 – Huge win for Galway in their first Div 1B League match

NFL: 35 Mins: Point for Fermanagh. Double scores! Fermanagh 0-6 Galway 0-3

NFL: 36 Mins: Another Sean Quigley point makes it Fermanagh 0-7 Galway 0-3

HALF TIME: Fermanagh 0-7 Galway 0-3. Are Galway in Trouble?

PRO12: 77 Mins: Drop goal attempt from Carty…missed! Cardiff 13-13 Connacht

PRO12: TIERNAN O’Halloran drop-goal. Connacht take the lead. Last minute. Connacht 16-13 Cardiff

PRO12…..Penalty for Connacht.

PRO12: Craig Ronaldson……kicks it over….Connacht 19-13 Cardiff.

PRO12: FULL TIME Connacht 19-13 Cardiff – excellent win!

NFL: 36 Mins: DAMIEN COMER….GOAL for Galway. Fermanagh 0-7 Galway 1-3

NFL: 37 Mins: Point for Fermanagh…Fermanagh 0-8 Galway 1-3

NFL: 41 Mins: Free in for Galway. Barry McHugh strikes it from the ground. Fermanagh 0-8 Galway 1-4

NFL: 47 Mins: Fermanagh 0-9 Galway 1-5 (Eamonn Brannigan)

NFL: 48 Mins: Michael Daly levels it. Fermanagh 0-9 Galway 1-6

NFL: 53 Mins: Fiontain O’Curraoin….goal chance…POINT!. Galway take the lead for the 1st time: Galway 1-7 Fermanagh 0-9

NFL: 57 Mins: Free for Galway….Barry McHugh from a difficult angle…..a beauty from the ground. Galway 1-8 Fermanagh 0-9

NFL: Paul Conroy put 3 between them Galway 1-9 Fermanagh 0-9

NFL: Micheal Day with another…….Galway 1-10 Fermanagh 0-9

NFL: 63 Mins: Great save from Rory Lavelle keeps Galway’s lead at 4 points

NFL: 65 Mins: Free in for Galway……Barry McHugh obliges. Galway 1-11 Fermanagh 0-9

NFL: 68 Mins: RED CARD for Cian McManus. Fermanagh down to 14

NFL: 69 Mins: Another goal chance for Galway….popped over the bar by Damien Comer. Galway 1-12 Fermanagh 0-9

There will be 5 minutes of added time!

72 Mins: Galway 1-12 Fermanagh 0-10

74 Mins: Damien Comer makes it Galway 1-13 Fermanagh 0-10

NFL FULL TIME Galway 1-13 Fermanagh 0-10

NHL FULL TIME Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12

PRO12 FULL TIME Connacht 19-13 Cardiff Blues

That’s not been such a bad day! Thanks for you company – Gerry Murphy