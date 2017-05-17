Sunday parking charges to be introduced shortly in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sunday parking charges will be introduced shortly in the city.

In November, the city council agreed to implement parking charges in the city between 1pm and 6pm on Sundays.

The move will generate around 170 thousand euro a year for the local authority.

Some signage around the city has already been change to inform motorists of the new system, and ticket machines are currently being reconfigured.

The council says media announcements will be made once its ready to implement the new Sunday charges.