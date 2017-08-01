Sunday parking charges in city come into effect this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council is introducing Sunday parking charges from this weekend.

Motorists, which had enjoyed free parking on-street and in car parks on Sundays up until now, will have to pay for parking between 1p.m and 6p.m from this Sunday.

The measure is being introduced as the final day of the Galway Racing Festival takes place.

Charges for on-street Pay & Display parking are 50 cent for 15 minutes, 2euro for an hour and 4euro for two hours.

A maximum stay of 2 hours will apply.

Long term car parks are located at the Greyhound track on College Road, Dyke Road and Galway Cathedral, where a daily rate of 4 euro applies regardless of duration of stay.

Short term car parks are located at Millstreet and Bowling Green were a rate of 2 euro per hour applies.

Last year, councillors voted to introduce parking charges on Sundays to boost the city Budget by about 170 thousand euro a year.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council says people need to place a ticket on their car if parking in the city this Sunday.