Sunday – Live from Super Car Exhibition at Galway Plaza

Join John Mulligan this Sunday when Sports Sunday comes live from The Galway Plaza Loughrea.

On Sunday from 1 to 5pm in association with Cancer Care West, The Galway Plaza Kiltullagh presents the Super Car Exhibition featuring exotic, classic, vintage, modified and American muscle cars as well a huge range of 2017 models from Galway’s top dealerships.

There will be lots of family fun on the day with, face painting, competitions and prizes with Galway Bay FMs Niall Molloy.

All car clubs are welcome with exhibit registration between 10 and 12.30pm.

Please support the Super Car Exhibition at the Galway Plaza, Kiltullagh on Sunday July 16th.

Funds raised on the day for Cancer Care West and Kiltullagh Pioneers FC.

For more details click HERE