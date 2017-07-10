15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Sunday – Live from Super Car Exhibition at Galway Plaza

By Sinead Kennedy
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 1:21 pm

Join John Mulligan this Sunday when Sports Sunday comes live from The Galway Plaza Loughrea.  

On Sunday from 1 to 5pm in association with Cancer Care West, The Galway Plaza Kiltullagh presents the Super Car Exhibition featuring exotic, classic, vintage, modified and American muscle cars as well a huge range of 2017 models from Galway’s top dealerships. 

There will be lots of family fun on the day with, face painting, competitions and prizes with Galway Bay FMs Niall Molloy. 

All car clubs are welcome with exhibit registration between 10 and 12.30pm. 

Please support the Super Car Exhibition at the Galway Plaza,  Kiltullagh on Sunday July 16th.

Funds raised on the day for Cancer Care West and Kiltullagh Pioneers FC.

For more details click HERE

print
Outside Broadcasts
Galway Athletics Report

LATEST PODCASTS

July 10, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Friday July 7th 2017
July 10, 2017
Galway Bay Online – The Time Machine (1993)
July 7, 2017
Connacht Senior Football Final Preview – The Managers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?