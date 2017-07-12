Sunday – live from Loughrea Agricultural Show Day

Join Marc Robert on Sunday from 12 noon as he broadcast live from this years Loughrea Agricultural Show.

The Annual Loughrea Agricultural Show takes place this year on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th of July in the show fields located less than a mile from Loughrea on the Ballinasloe road.

Saturday sees horse and pony jumping taking place throughout the day with various age groups taking part on their trusty steeds. On Sunday there will be horse and pony jumping, with the exciting Grand Prix being the finale, there will also be horse, pony and mare and foal showing and also working hunter trials. In the exhibit hall there will be tense judging of garden produce, home baking, flower arranging, art, crafts, photography and more. The very popular dog show will take place at about 2.30pm, with three All-Ireland qualifiers included in the classes and also the best fancy dress dog being a big favourite.

Entries for all classes in the exhibits will be taken on the day up to 11.30am, with judging taking place at 12 noon. Entries for the dog show will be being taken up to the show at 2.30pm. So why not come along and enter your pride and joy, and you could win a prize. There will also be bouncy castles and face painting on the day.

For a full list of classes and entry forms can be found on the Loughrea Agricultural Show click HERE.