Sunday – Live from Galway Plaza Loughrea

By Sinead Kennedy
December 15, 2017

Time posted: 8:29 am

We broadcast live from The Galway Plaza, Kiltullagh  on Sunday.   To kick start a whole afternoon of festive fun join Marc Roberts from 12 to 1.30pm 

Come along and get your FREE family photo inside the the Giant Snow Globe,  there will also be plenty of entertainment with Christmas face painting, and carol signing with the amazing Kiltullagh choir and you will get the chance to meet Mini Mouse in person!

 Ronan Lardner will be on hand between 1 and 5pm with live entertainment.  There will be lots of prizes to be given away on the day. We hope to see you there!. 

Supermacs, bringing you a magical Christmas!

