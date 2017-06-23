Sunday – Live from the Corrandulla Show 2017

This Sunday 25th marks the 40th birthday for the Corrandulla Show. Why not celebrate with them and enjoy the show this Sunday. Don’t miss Marc Roberts from 12-1.30pm as he takes in all the elements of the show.

The Corrandulla Show is a brilliant day out for all the family:

To be enjoyed on show day:

Horse & Pony Jumping Events

Miniature Horse & Pony Classes

Connemara Pony Classes

Horse Classes

Cattle show & Dog Show

Bonny Baby / Fancy Dress

Arts & Crafts/Sheaf Throwing /Children’s entertainment

Many side shows and trade stands

This year marks a landmark birthday for Corrandulla Show – 40 years.

Each year they endeavour to improve on the last, they now offer a wide variety of food, shopping and entertainment for all the family to enjoy. For their younger visitors they will have a free inflatable village, face painting and a few surprise attractions for them to enjoy. There will be live music throughout the day. The indoor and outdoor country market will also be back to showcase the best of locally produced food and crafts. Their new gymnasium will once again host the “Arts and Crafts” competitions so be sure not miss out on the talent of the community and the visitors.

The Cattle Showing section of the show continues to grow, with the addition of Friesian Classes this year. In Show Jumping the Kenny Motors sponsored Connacht Grand Prix will be a big attraction, this kicks off at 3pm and is not to be missed. Show Jumping starts at 9am so there will be lots of action in this area throughout the day.

Their Pet’s Corner returns, along with the Dog Show and growing poultry section. Back by popular demand this year, is the Donkey Derby, this will be run in the Main Arena before the Grand Prix, at 2.30, it is great fun so be sure not to miss it !!

For more details on the Corrandulla Show click HERE