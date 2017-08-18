Sunday – Live from Claregalway Annual Agricultural Show 12 to 6pm

This Sunday we broadcast live from the 27th Claregalway Agricultural Show in Duffy’s Equestrian Centre, Claregalway. Join us from 12 to 6 for an afternoon of fun and entertainment for all ages. This year’s show featuring Bonnie Baby, Junior Miss, Best Dressed Lady & Glamorous Granny all the usual competitions as well as the usual animal classes along side trade stands and live music with Wagon Wheel and side shows. So join the Galway bay Fm crew this Sunday in association with Tom Dempsey Flooring Oranmore “where you will be floored by their prices”

As the very successful Claregalway Show enters its 27th year it’s all shoulders to the wheel as the final touches are being put in place for what promises to be a great day. Preparations are being made to ensure everything is in order and the many tasks of the organisers have to tackled head on in these last few days. Entry forms and schedules have been sent out and are also available on the website: www.claregalwayagriculturalshow.ie With the exception of horse & pony classes (closing date for those is 10th August) all other classes can be entered on the day.

The voluntary committee organise the show down to the last detail and by Sunday morning no stone will be left unturned. The preparations of the grounds begin in earnest, after months of planning, the week of the show. The rings are put in place, safety barriers are set up, marquees are erected and indoors the arena is transformed into a setting fit for the exhibitors and their exhibits and the general public. Upstairs the viewing gallery undergoes a facelift and on Sunday morning it is all equipped to welcome Judges, Guests, Exhibitors committee, helpers and visitors to the show. A show reaching its 27th year must look after its exhibitors, competitors and visitors well if they are going to return year on year and Claregalway Show is renowned for its warm welcome. It’s a fun day that both young and old can participate in and enjoy. If you are in the neighbourhood, why not call in! It takes place on Sunday, 20th August 2017 in Duffys Equestrian Centre, Rockwood, Claregalway. The show committee are indebted to the Duffy family for providing this wonderful venue every year for the show. ‘Wagon Wheel’ will be providing live music in the afternoon and Galway Bay FM will be broadcasting from the show grounds throughout the day.

This year’s Show Queen is Rachel Killilea from Caherlea, Claregalway and she will be presiding over the presentation of the prizes on the day. Rachel is the daughter of Patrick & Bernie Killilea.

This year there is 222 classes in the schedule – these include in the outdoor arenas, horses, ponies, donkeys, cattle, sheep, goats, dogs, pets & poultry. Indoors in the indoor arena there will be classes for flowers, art, crafts, photography, farm produce, home baking, jam & eggs. The schedule can be viewed on the website. Other competitions taking place in the afternoon will be the Bonny Baby, Junior Miss, Junior Mister, Glamorous Granny and Best Dressed Lady. These competitions will begin at 2 p.m.

Claregalway Agricultural Show Day is a great family day, with the best of exhibits on display – it opens a window of opportunity for local people and the wider community to show their fine animals and the indoor section has a multitude of classes in the various categories – something to suit everyone. There is a Scarecrow competition again this year and the Donkey Derby will round off the day and provides great amusement for all ages. There is great community spirit in Claregalway and although the show is organised by a small committee, a huge number of people turn up to help on the day and without these helpers the show just couldn’t run as smoothly as it has done in the past. Special thanks to our helpers, exhibitors and sponsors without whom there would be no show.

Show Chairman, Val Noone, is putting major emphasis on safety at the show again this year. He is asking everybody to be extra vigilant and to keep safety uppermost in their minds so that it is an enjoyable, accident free day for everybody. In complying with the guidelines on safety set out by the Irish Shows Association, to which Claregalway show is affiliated, all safety officers will be wearing high visibility vests in the show grounds.

For further information visit our website: www.claregalwayagriculturalshow.ie

Email us on [email protected]

Telephone Show Secretary Carmel Casserly at 087 9180723 for general enquiries.

For information on entries please ring Entries Secretary Bernie Noone at 091 798931

Show Grounds Open At 9 a.m.

