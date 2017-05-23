15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday – Live from 128th Athenry Agricultural Show

By Sinead Kennedy
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 12:06 pm

On Sunday we broadcast live from Athenry Agricultural Show and bring you a flavour of all that’s happening.  Looking at this years schedule it’s going to be a busy day!.

Entering it’s 128th year in 2017 Athenry Agricultural Show is one of Ireland’s longest running. This year see’s a change of date with the show now being held on Sunday the 28th of May. With many exhibitor classes on the day to choose from and a great Jumping and Equine program of events there will be something for everyone on the day. This year at the show will also see a tented craft fair area showcasing the various local produce and talent Athenry and it’s surrounds have to offer.

For a full list of what’s happening click HERE

