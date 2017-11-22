Sunday 12-1:30 Live from the new Monaghan & Sons in Headford

This Sunday Marc Roberts broadcasts live from the official opening of Monaghan & Sons Ltd Headford.

About Monaghan & Sons

Tom Monaghan started in the motor industry in January 1948, almost 70 years ago. He served his time in Bannerton’s of Mountbellew. After this, Tom’s Aunt invited him to live with her in San Francisco. He saved the fare and was ready to depart when he was advised to cancel his plans as the

Korean War had just started. He used the money saved to buy a site in Moylough beside Mannion’s pub for £40 and with the help of his brothers Jack and Eddie, along with friends, he built his first garage. He then met and married Phyllis and they went on to have their first child in 1954. They bought a house and a dance hall in Moylough and converted it into a shop and a garage. In 1964 they sold the business in Moylough and bought a farm in Kildare, but within 3 years they were back in the West. Monaghan’s came to Headford in 1967 when Tom and Phyllis bought a small shop and petrol pumps. It became very popular and they then acquired another site on the Tuam Rd in Galway. The business expanded from its early days of being a filling station, tyre centre and shop.

The business continued to grow and following more additions this year it now includes a Centra shop and deli, Supermac’s, Papa John’s pizza,

multi-lane filling station, car wash, wide range of solid fuels and washing machine services.

Monaghans are now one of the largest Main Dealers in the Country.