Summer Roadshow 2017

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow began 3 years ago. The main aim of the roadshows was to get out to the communities and interact with the people. Galway Bay FM is a radio station for the people by the people.
This is a great opportunity for communities to show their hero’s and warriors, the people who are at the heart of the community, the entrepreneurs, musical stars, entertainers, storytellers and sporting legends, a way to showcase your community on your station – Galway Bay Fm.
Locations this year: – Over 2 Weeks:
- Aug 14th – Knocknacarra
- Aug 15th – Mountbellew
- Aug 16th – Barna
- Aug 17th – Clifden
- Aug 18th – Aran Islands
- Aug 21st – Bohermore
- Aug 22nd – Loughrea
- Aug 23rd – Corofin
- Aug 24th – Milltown
- Aug 25th – Athenry
If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email [email protected] to schedule an interview on the day.
Details on each Roadshow will be posted on the day. Keep an eye here for our first Roadshow on Monday – Knocknacarra – Clybaun Hotel