FYI Galway

Summer Roadshow 2017

By Sinead Kennedy
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 2:50 pm

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow began 3 years ago. The main aim of the roadshows was to get out to the communities and interact with the people. Galway Bay FM is a radio station for the people by the people.

This is a great opportunity for communities to show their hero’s and warriors, the people who are at the heart of the community, the entrepreneurs, musical stars, entertainers, storytellers and sporting legends, a way to showcase your community on your station – Galway Bay Fm.

Locations this year: – Over 2 Weeks:

  1. Aug 14th – Knocknacarra
  2. Aug 15th – Mountbellew
  3. Aug 16th – Barna
  4. Aug 17th – Clifden
  5. Aug 18th – Aran Islands
  6. Aug 21st – Bohermore
  7. Aug 22nd – Loughrea
  8. Aug 23rd – Corofin
  9. Aug 24th – Milltown
  10. Aug 25th – Athenry

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email [email protected] to schedule an interview on the day.

 

Details on each Roadshow will be posted on the day. Keep an eye here for our first Roadshow on Monday – Knocknacarra – Clybaun Hotel

