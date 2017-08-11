Summer Roadshow 2017

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshow began 3 years ago. The main aim of the roadshows was to get out to the communities and interact with the people. Galway Bay FM is a radio station for the people by the people.

This is a great opportunity for communities to show their hero’s and warriors, the people who are at the heart of the community, the entrepreneurs, musical stars, entertainers, storytellers and sporting legends, a way to showcase your community on your station – Galway Bay Fm.

Locations this year: – Over 2 Weeks:

Aug 14th – Knocknacarra Aug 15th – Mountbellew Aug 16th – Barna Aug 17th – Clifden Aug 18th – Aran Islands Aug 21st – Bohermore Aug 22nd – Loughrea Aug 23rd – Corofin Aug 24th – Milltown Aug 25th – Athenry

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email [email protected] to schedule an interview on the day.

Details on each Roadshow will be posted on the day. Keep an eye here for our first Roadshow on Monday – Knocknacarra – Clybaun Hotel