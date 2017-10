Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services rescued a person from the river Corrib in the city this morning. (19/10)

The alarm was raised around 5.45a.m when a person was spotted in the water at Nimmo’s Pier.

Galway fire brigade, Gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene and the person was successfully taken from the water.

They were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway to be examined but it’s understood the person was not seriously injured.