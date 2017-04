There was success for Kinvara, St Gabriels and Corofin in the Football Feile Finals held in Tuam Stadium on Sunday last.

Kevin Dwyer Reports

The Results Were:

U14 Football Feile 2017 Corofin 3-3 1-5 Salthill-Knocknacarra U14 Football Feile Shield A An Spidéal 2-3 4-9 St. Gabriels U14 Football Feile Shield B Kinvara 3-7 1-1 Killererin