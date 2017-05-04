15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Success for Galway Schools in Spar’s 5’s Connacht Finals

May 4, 2017

There was great success for Galway’s National Schools in the Spar 5’s Connacht Finals Played In Solar 21 Park In Castlebar

Scoil Chiarain Naofa from Kinvara won the Boys Section A Title with four points to spare over Curraghboy National School from Roscommon. The Boys B silver medal went to Bawnmore National School who narrowly missed out to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal but there was a Galway 1-2 with Scoil Iognaid winning the C title with Oranmore Boys National School finishing second.

The Girls Competitions were just as competitive with the A silver medal going to Woodford who missed out on goal difference to Drimina after finishing on the same number of points with Brideswell also finishing on nine points. The girls B title went to Carnmore who were unbeaten in all of their group games and in the C Scoil Rois Taylors Hill were peerless in winning all of their games and finishing three points clear of second placed St Johns Breaffy.

All the Connacht winners have qualified for the National Finals that will be held at the Aviva Stadium at the end of May.

The results and final league tables are as follows……

Boys Section A Results

11:00 Arkeeran 4 1 Gortletteragh
11:20 Aghamore 0 4 Scoil Chiarain Naofa
11:40 Arkeeran 2 1 Curraghboy
12:00 Gortletteragh 0 0 Scoil Chiarain Naofa
12:20 Aghamore 2 1 Arkeeran
12:40 Gortletteragh 0 5 Curraghboy
13:00 Curraghboy 1 0 Aghamore
13:20 Arkeeran 0 1 Scoil Chiarain Naofa
13:40 Aghamore 2 1 Gortletteragh
14:00 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 1 0 Curraghboy

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 4 3 1 0 6 0 6 10
2 Curraghboy 4 2 0 2 7 3 4 6
3 Arkeeran 4 2 0 2 7 5 2 6
4 Aghamore 4 2 0 2 4 7 -3 6
5 Gortletteragh
4
0 1 3 2 11 -9 1

Boys Section B Results

11:00 St Josephs Boyle 1 2 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
11:20 Four Masters 0 3 Scoil Padraig Westport
11:40 St Josephs Boyle 1 1 Bawnmore
12:00 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 1 Scoil Padraig Westport
12:20 Four Masters 2 1 St Josephs Boyle
12:40 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 2 2 Bawnmore
13:00 Bawnmore 5 0 Four Masters
13:20 St Josephs Boyle 1 3 Scoil Padraig Westport
13:40 Four Masters 1 6 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
14:00 Scoil Padraig Westport 2 3 Bawnmore

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 3 1 0 14 5 9 10
2 Bawnmore 4 2 2 0 11 5 6 8
3 Scoil Padraig Westport 4 2 0 2 9 8 1 6
4 Four Masters 4 1 0 3 3 15 -12 3
5 St Josephs Boyle
4
0 1 3 4 8 -4 1

Boys Section C Results

11:00 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 3 2 St Pats Castlebar
11:20 St Johns NS Breaffy 3 1 Scoil Iognaid
11:40 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 4 0 Abbey Boys
12:00 St Pats Castlebar 0 2 Scoil Iognaid
12:20 St Johns NS Breaffy 0 5 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
12:40 St Pats Castlebar 4 1 Abbey Boys
13:00 Abbey Boys 1 5 St Johns NS Breaffy
13:20 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 2 6 Scoil Iognaid
13:40 St Johns NS Breaffy 4 0 St Pats Castlebar
14:00 Scoil Iognaid 5 1 Abbey Boys

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Scoil Iognaid 4 3 0 1 14 6 8 9
2 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 4 3 0 1 14 8 6 9
3 St Johns NS Breaffy 4 3 0 1 12 7 5 9
4 St Pats Castlebar 4 1 0 3 6 10 -4 3
5 Abbey Boys 4 0 0 4 3 18 -15 0

Girls Section A Results

11:00 Barnacarroll 0 4 St Josephs NS, Woodford
11:20 Brideswell NS 1 3 Drimina NS
11:40 Barnacarroll 0 1 Carrigallen NS
12:00 St Josephs NS, Woodford 2 0 Drimina NS
12:20 Brideswell NS 6 0 Barnacarroll
12:40 St Josephs NS, Woodford 8 1 Carrigallen NS
13:00 Carrigallen NS 1 2 Brideswell NS
13:20 Barnacarroll 1 6 Drimina NS
13:40 Brideswell NS 4 1 St Josephs NS, Woodford
14:00 Drimina NS 11 1 Carrigallen NS

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Drimina NS 4 3 0 1 20 5 15 9
2 St Josephs NS, Woodford 4 3 0 1 15 5 10 9
3 Brideswell NS 4 3 0 1 13 5 8 9
4 Carrigallen NS 4 1 0 3 4 21 -17 3
5 Barnacarroll 4 0 0 4 1 17 -16 0

Girls Section B Results

11:00 St Clares 1 4 Bekan NS
11:20 Carnmore 4 0 St Marys Strokestown
11:40 St Clares 0 2 Scoil Ursala
12:00 Bekan NS 7 0 St Marys Strokestown
12:20 Carnmore 4 0 St Clares
12:40 Bekan NS 1 2 Scoil Ursala
13:00 Scoil Ursala 0 3 Carnmore
13:20 St Clares 2 3 St Marys Strokestown
13:40 Carnmore 4 1 Bekan NS
14:00 St Marys Strokestown 0 4 Scoil Ursala

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Carnmore 4 4 0 0 15 1 14 12
2 Scoil Ursala 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9
3 Bekan NS 4 2 0 2 13 7 6 6
4 St Marys Strokestown 4 1 0 3 3 17 -14 3
5 St Clares 4 0 0 4 3 13 -10 0

Girls Section C Results

12.20 Scoil Rois 5 2 St Johns, Breaffy
12.40 St Angelas 1 1 Scoil Ide
13.00 Scoil Rois 7 0 St Angelas
13.20 Scoil Ide 0 2 Scoil Rois
13.40 St Johns, Breaffy 3 0 Scoil Ide
14.00 St Angelas 1 2 St Johns, Breaffy

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts
1 Scoil Rois 3 3 0 0 14 2 12 9
2 St Johns, Breaffy 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4
3 Scoil Ide 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1
4 St Angelas 3 0 2 1 1 8 -7 2
