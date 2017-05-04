Success for Galway Schools in Spar’s 5’s Connacht Finals

There was great success for Galway’s National Schools in the Spar 5’s Connacht Finals Played In Solar 21 Park In Castlebar
Scoil Chiarain Naofa from Kinvara won the Boys Section A Title with four points to spare over Curraghboy National School from Roscommon. The Boys B silver medal went to Bawnmore National School who narrowly missed out to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal but there was a Galway 1-2 with Scoil Iognaid winning the C title with Oranmore Boys National School finishing second.
The Girls Competitions were just as competitive with the A silver medal going to Woodford who missed out on goal difference to Drimina after finishing on the same number of points with Brideswell also finishing on nine points. The girls B title went to Carnmore who were unbeaten in all of their group games and in the C Scoil Rois Taylors Hill were peerless in winning all of their games and finishing three points clear of second placed St Johns Breaffy.
All the Connacht winners have qualified for the National Finals that will be held at the Aviva Stadium at the end of May.
The results and final league tables are as follows……
Boys Section A Results
|11:00
|Arkeeran
|4
|1
|Gortletteragh
|11:20
|Aghamore
|0
|4
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|11:40
|Arkeeran
|2
|1
|Curraghboy
|12:00
|Gortletteragh
|0
|0
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|12:20
|Aghamore
|2
|1
|Arkeeran
|12:40
|Gortletteragh
|0
|5
|Curraghboy
|13:00
|Curraghboy
|1
|0
|Aghamore
|13:20
|Arkeeran
|0
|1
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|13:40
|Aghamore
|2
|1
|Gortletteragh
|14:00
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|1
|0
|Curraghboy
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scoil Chiarain Naofa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Curraghboy
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|Arkeeran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|6
|4
|Aghamore
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|6
|5
|Gortletteragh
|
|0
|1
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|1
Boys Section B Results
|11:00
|St Josephs Boyle
|1
|2
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
|11:20
|Four Masters
|0
|3
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|11:40
|St Josephs Boyle
|1
|1
|Bawnmore
|12:00
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
|4
|1
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|12:20
|Four Masters
|2
|1
|St Josephs Boyle
|12:40
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
|2
|2
|Bawnmore
|13:00
|Bawnmore
|5
|0
|Four Masters
|13:20
|St Josephs Boyle
|1
|3
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|13:40
|Four Masters
|1
|6
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
|14:00
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|2
|3
|Bawnmore
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|10
|2
|Bawnmore
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|8
|3
|Scoil Padraig Westport
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1
|6
|4
|Four Masters
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|15
|-12
|3
|5
|St Josephs Boyle
|
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|1
Boys Section C Results
|11:00
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|3
|2
|St Pats Castlebar
|11:20
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|3
|1
|Scoil Iognaid
|11:40
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|4
|0
|Abbey Boys
|12:00
|St Pats Castlebar
|0
|2
|Scoil Iognaid
|12:20
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|0
|5
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|12:40
|St Pats Castlebar
|4
|1
|Abbey Boys
|13:00
|Abbey Boys
|1
|5
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|13:20
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|2
|6
|Scoil Iognaid
|13:40
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|4
|0
|St Pats Castlebar
|14:00
|Scoil Iognaid
|5
|1
|Abbey Boys
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scoil Iognaid
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|9
|2
|Oranmore BNS, Oranmore
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|8
|6
|9
|3
|St Johns NS Breaffy
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|7
|5
|9
|4
|St Pats Castlebar
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|5
|Abbey Boys
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|18
|-15
|0
Girls Section A Results
|11:00
|Barnacarroll
|0
|4
|St Josephs NS, Woodford
|11:20
|Brideswell NS
|1
|3
|Drimina NS
|11:40
|Barnacarroll
|0
|1
|Carrigallen NS
|12:00
|St Josephs NS, Woodford
|2
|0
|Drimina NS
|12:20
|Brideswell NS
|6
|0
|Barnacarroll
|12:40
|St Josephs NS, Woodford
|8
|1
|Carrigallen NS
|13:00
|Carrigallen NS
|1
|2
|Brideswell NS
|13:20
|Barnacarroll
|1
|6
|Drimina NS
|13:40
|Brideswell NS
|4
|1
|St Josephs NS, Woodford
|14:00
|Drimina NS
|11
|1
|Carrigallen NS
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Drimina NS
|4
|3
|0
|1
|20
|5
|15
|9
|2
|St Josephs NS, Woodford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|5
|10
|9
|3
|Brideswell NS
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|9
|4
|Carrigallen NS
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|21
|-17
|3
|5
|Barnacarroll
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Girls Section B Results
|11:00
|St Clares
|1
|4
|Bekan NS
|11:20
|Carnmore
|4
|0
|St Marys Strokestown
|11:40
|St Clares
|0
|2
|Scoil Ursala
|12:00
|Bekan NS
|7
|0
|St Marys Strokestown
|12:20
|Carnmore
|4
|0
|St Clares
|12:40
|Bekan NS
|1
|2
|Scoil Ursala
|13:00
|Scoil Ursala
|0
|3
|Carnmore
|13:20
|St Clares
|2
|3
|St Marys Strokestown
|13:40
|Carnmore
|4
|1
|Bekan NS
|14:00
|St Marys Strokestown
|0
|4
|Scoil Ursala
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Carnmore
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|12
|2
|Scoil Ursala
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Bekan NS
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|7
|6
|6
|4
|St Marys Strokestown
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|17
|-14
|3
|5
|St Clares
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Girls Section C Results
|12.20
|Scoil Rois
|5
|2
|St Johns, Breaffy
|12.40
|St Angelas
|1
|1
|Scoil Ide
|13.00
|Scoil Rois
|7
|0
|St Angelas
|13.20
|Scoil Ide
|0
|2
|Scoil Rois
|13.40
|St Johns, Breaffy
|3
|0
|Scoil Ide
|14.00
|St Angelas
|1
|2
|St Johns, Breaffy
Final League Table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scoil Rois
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2
|12
|9
|2
|St Johns, Breaffy
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|3
|Scoil Ide
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|4
|St Angelas
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|2