Success for Galway Schools in Spar’s 5’s Connacht Finals

There was great success for Galway’s National Schools in the Spar 5’s Connacht Finals Played In Solar 21 Park In Castlebar

Scoil Chiarain Naofa from Kinvara won the Boys Section A Title with four points to spare over Curraghboy National School from Roscommon. The Boys B silver medal went to Bawnmore National School who narrowly missed out to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal but there was a Galway 1-2 with Scoil Iognaid winning the C title with Oranmore Boys National School finishing second.

The Girls Competitions were just as competitive with the A silver medal going to Woodford who missed out on goal difference to Drimina after finishing on the same number of points with Brideswell also finishing on nine points. The girls B title went to Carnmore who were unbeaten in all of their group games and in the C Scoil Rois Taylors Hill were peerless in winning all of their games and finishing three points clear of second placed St Johns Breaffy.

All the Connacht winners have qualified for the National Finals that will be held at the Aviva Stadium at the end of May.

The results and final league tables are as follows……

Boys Section A Results

11:00 Arkeeran 4 1 Gortletteragh 11:20 Aghamore 0 4 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 11:40 Arkeeran 2 1 Curraghboy 12:00 Gortletteragh 0 0 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 12:20 Aghamore 2 1 Arkeeran 12:40 Gortletteragh 0 5 Curraghboy 13:00 Curraghboy 1 0 Aghamore 13:20 Arkeeran 0 1 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 13:40 Aghamore 2 1 Gortletteragh 14:00 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 1 0 Curraghboy

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Scoil Chiarain Naofa 4 3 1 0 6 0 6 10 2 Curraghboy 4 2 0 2 7 3 4 6 3 Arkeeran 4 2 0 2 7 5 2 6 4 Aghamore 4 2 0 2 4 7 -3 6 5 Gortletteragh 4 0 1 3 2 11 -9 1

Boys Section B Results

11:00 St Josephs Boyle 1 2 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 11:20 Four Masters 0 3 Scoil Padraig Westport 11:40 St Josephs Boyle 1 1 Bawnmore 12:00 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 1 Scoil Padraig Westport 12:20 Four Masters 2 1 St Josephs Boyle 12:40 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 2 2 Bawnmore 13:00 Bawnmore 5 0 Four Masters 13:20 St Josephs Boyle 1 3 Scoil Padraig Westport 13:40 Four Masters 1 6 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 14:00 Scoil Padraig Westport 2 3 Bawnmore

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal 4 3 1 0 14 5 9 10 2 Bawnmore 4 2 2 0 11 5 6 8 3 Scoil Padraig Westport 4 2 0 2 9 8 1 6 4 Four Masters 4 1 0 3 3 15 -12 3 5 St Josephs Boyle 4 0 1 3 4 8 -4 1

Boys Section C Results

11:00 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 3 2 St Pats Castlebar 11:20 St Johns NS Breaffy 3 1 Scoil Iognaid 11:40 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 4 0 Abbey Boys 12:00 St Pats Castlebar 0 2 Scoil Iognaid 12:20 St Johns NS Breaffy 0 5 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 12:40 St Pats Castlebar 4 1 Abbey Boys 13:00 Abbey Boys 1 5 St Johns NS Breaffy 13:20 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 2 6 Scoil Iognaid 13:40 St Johns NS Breaffy 4 0 St Pats Castlebar 14:00 Scoil Iognaid 5 1 Abbey Boys

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Scoil Iognaid 4 3 0 1 14 6 8 9 2 Oranmore BNS, Oranmore 4 3 0 1 14 8 6 9 3 St Johns NS Breaffy 4 3 0 1 12 7 5 9 4 St Pats Castlebar 4 1 0 3 6 10 -4 3 5 Abbey Boys 4 0 0 4 3 18 -15 0

Girls Section A Results

11:00 Barnacarroll 0 4 St Josephs NS, Woodford 11:20 Brideswell NS 1 3 Drimina NS 11:40 Barnacarroll 0 1 Carrigallen NS 12:00 St Josephs NS, Woodford 2 0 Drimina NS 12:20 Brideswell NS 6 0 Barnacarroll 12:40 St Josephs NS, Woodford 8 1 Carrigallen NS 13:00 Carrigallen NS 1 2 Brideswell NS 13:20 Barnacarroll 1 6 Drimina NS 13:40 Brideswell NS 4 1 St Josephs NS, Woodford 14:00 Drimina NS 11 1 Carrigallen NS

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Drimina NS 4 3 0 1 20 5 15 9 2 St Josephs NS, Woodford 4 3 0 1 15 5 10 9 3 Brideswell NS 4 3 0 1 13 5 8 9 4 Carrigallen NS 4 1 0 3 4 21 -17 3 5 Barnacarroll 4 0 0 4 1 17 -16 0

Girls Section B Results

11:00 St Clares 1 4 Bekan NS 11:20 Carnmore 4 0 St Marys Strokestown 11:40 St Clares 0 2 Scoil Ursala 12:00 Bekan NS 7 0 St Marys Strokestown 12:20 Carnmore 4 0 St Clares 12:40 Bekan NS 1 2 Scoil Ursala 13:00 Scoil Ursala 0 3 Carnmore 13:20 St Clares 2 3 St Marys Strokestown 13:40 Carnmore 4 1 Bekan NS 14:00 St Marys Strokestown 0 4 Scoil Ursala

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Carnmore 4 4 0 0 15 1 14 12 2 Scoil Ursala 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9 3 Bekan NS 4 2 0 2 13 7 6 6 4 St Marys Strokestown 4 1 0 3 3 17 -14 3 5 St Clares 4 0 0 4 3 13 -10 0

Girls Section C Results

12.20 Scoil Rois 5 2 St Johns, Breaffy 12.40 St Angelas 1 1 Scoil Ide 13.00 Scoil Rois 7 0 St Angelas 13.20 Scoil Ide 0 2 Scoil Rois 13.40 St Johns, Breaffy 3 0 Scoil Ide 14.00 St Angelas 1 2 St Johns, Breaffy

Final League Table

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Scoil Rois 3 3 0 0 14 2 12 9 2 St Johns, Breaffy 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4 3 Scoil Ide 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 4 St Angelas 3 0 2 1 1 8 -7 2