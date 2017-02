The Second Level Colleges All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Finals took place at Kingscourt Co Cavan with Galway Players reaching two finals. Oisín Ó Cualáin and Cian ó Conghaile from Coláiste Cholm Cille, Indreabhán defeated opponents from Patrician Academy Mallow in the boys senior doubles final while Peter Donohue from Coláiste Naomh Éinne, Inis Mór was runner up in the boys Intermediate final against Tierney Agnew of St, Caimins, Shannon.

print