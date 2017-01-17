15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

SUBWAY ALL IRELAND SCHOOLS CUP

SUBWAY Basketball Schools Cup Final Schedule Announced

January 17, 2017

Basketball Ireland have revealed the details of the SUBWAY Schools Cup Finals that will take place at the National Basketball Arena from Monday 23rd to Wednesday 25th of January.

Galway are represented this year by Gort Community School in the U19 B Girls, Colaiste Na Coirbe Knocknacarra in the Under 16 C Boys and by St Joseph’s The Bish in the Under 16 A Boys.

SUBWAY School’s Cup Finals Schedule: January 23rd-25th 2017 

(Connacht Schools in Bold)

Monday, January 23rd, 2017

10.30am – U16 B Boys

Our Lady’s Castleblayney (Co. Monaghan) v Colaiste Pobail Setanta (Co. Dublin)

 

12.15pm – U19 B Girls

Gort Community School (Co. Galway) v Loreto Crumlin (Co. Dublin)

 

13.45 – U16 C Boys

Colaiste na Coiribe (Co. Galway) v Castleknock Community College(Co. Dublin)

 

15.15 – U16 B Girls

Colaiste Oiriall (Co. Monaghan) v Cross & Passion Kilcullen (Co. Kildare)

 

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017

10.30am – U19 C Boys

Larkin CC (Co. Dublin) v Blackrock College (Co. Dublin)

 

12.15pm – U16 C Girls

Castlerea Community School (Co. Roscommon) v Holy Child Killiney (Co. Dublin)

 

13.45 – U19 C Girls

St Joseph’s Community College Charlestown (Co. Mayo) v Coláiste Íde an Daingean (Co. Kerry)

 

15.30 – U19 B Boys

St Mary’s Diocesan School (Co. Louth) v Colaiste an Phiarsaigh Glanmire (Co. Cork)

 

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017

10.30am – U19 A Girls

Dunshaughlin (Co. Meath) v Holy Faith Clontarf (Co. Dublin)

 

12.15pm – U16 A Boys

St Joseph’s The Bish (Co. Galway) v St Malachy’s (Belfast)

 

13.45 – U16 A Girls

Cresecnt Comprehensive (Co. Limerick) v Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise (Co. Laois)

 

15.30 – U19 A Boys

Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig (Co. Cork) v St Aidan’s CBS (Co. Dublin)

