15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Substantial funding for NUIG flexible learning initiatives

By GBFM News
December 27, 2017

Time posted: 11:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to receive almost 180 thousand euro for lifelong learning initiatives.

The funding is being provided by the Higher Education Authority and is based on the number of students in part-time or distance learning courses.

The largest allocation of quarter of a million euro will got to UCD, which has the largest enrolment figures in the country.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, the funding supports a target in the 2015-2019 national plan, to have more than a fifth of students in flexible learning provision at colleges across the country.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Hurlers at UH Galway Children’s Dept
A Special Year – The Interviews – Micheal Donoghue
December 27, 2017
Met Eireann issues snow and ice warning for Galway
December 27, 2017
Local Government Minister urged to explain Galway funding shortfall
December 27, 2017
Burst water main results in water outage to city area

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 27, 2017
A Special Year – The Interviews – Micheal Donoghue
December 27, 2017
Galway Hurlers at UH Galway Children’s Dept
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK