Substantial funding for NUIG flexible learning initiatives

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to receive almost 180 thousand euro for lifelong learning initiatives.

The funding is being provided by the Higher Education Authority and is based on the number of students in part-time or distance learning courses.

The largest allocation of quarter of a million euro will got to UCD, which has the largest enrolment figures in the country.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, the funding supports a target in the 2015-2019 national plan, to have more than a fifth of students in flexible learning provision at colleges across the country.