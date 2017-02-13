Substantial funding for Galway arts sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 370 thousand euro has been allocated to arts and culture centres across the city and county.

Arts Minister Heather Humphreys announced the capital funding today for over 56 cultural organisations nationwide.

Four Galway groups are set to benefit from this capital funding boost.

Galway City Museum has been allocated the largest amount at 180 thousand 280 euro.

This is followed by the Town Hall Theatre which has secured over 118 thousand euro.

In the county, Glenamaddy Arts and Historical Co-Op Society Limited will receive 50 thousand euro.

This is followed by Yeats Thoor Ballylee Development Limited which will benefit from 22 thousand euro in funding.

50 cultural organisations nationwide will benefit from this capital investment of more than 9 million euro.

Seven flagship projects will receive substantial funding including the Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo which is set for a boost of 550 thousand euro.