Substantial funding for community sports hub in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over eighty thousand euro is being granted to Galway for a new community sports hub and youth leadership projects.

Galway Sports Partnership applied to the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport for funds for a sports hub in Ballybane and a 26 week youth leadership course.

Minister for Community Development and Galway West TD Sean Kyne has confirmed the funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Fund distributes money from unclaimed bank accounts and insurance policies to support social improvement projects.

According to Minster Kyne people in Galway will also benefit from grants to other sports organisations.