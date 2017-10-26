15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Substantial funding for community sports hub in Ballybane

By GBFM News
October 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over eighty thousand euro is being granted to Galway for a new community sports hub and youth leadership projects.

Galway Sports Partnership applied to the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport for funds for a sports hub in Ballybane and a 26 week youth leadership course.

Minister for Community Development and Galway West TD Sean Kyne has confirmed the funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The Fund distributes money from unclaimed bank accounts and insurance policies to support social improvement projects.

According to Minster Kyne people in Galway will also benefit from grants to other sports organisations.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ballinasloe municipal district facing funding cuts
Galway United Determined To Get Result Tomorrow Night Against Dundalk
October 26, 2017
Plans for housing at old Coast Road towards Oranmore
October 26, 2017
Ballinasloe municipal district facing funding cuts
October 26, 2017
Gardai investigate interference with boats moored at the Claddagh

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 26, 2017
GMIT Student Is Young Driver Of The Month For September
October 26, 2017
Galway United Determined To Get Result Tomorrow Night Against Dundalk
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK