Substantial funding boost for Loughrea Family Resource Centre

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom:- 80 thousand euro has been secured to purchase a permanent premises for the Family Resource Centre in Loughrea.

The funding is being provided by Tusla under its Family Resource Centre Programme.

A further 10 thousand euro has been provided to Gort Family Support Centre to provide equipment aimed addressing the needs of children attending the Homework Afterschool Club.

Galway East T.D Anne Rabbitte says the funds are an endorsement of the work carried out at the county centres.