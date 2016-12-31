15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

gbfm-news-loughrea

Substantial funding boost for Loughrea Family Resource Centre

By GBFM News
December 31, 2016

Time posted: 11:09 am

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom:- 80 thousand euro has been secured to purchase a permanent premises for the Family Resource Centre in Loughrea.

The funding is being provided by Tusla under its Family Resource Centre Programme.

A further 10 thousand euro has been provided to Gort Family Support Centre to provide equipment aimed addressing the needs of children attending the Homework Afterschool Club.

Galway East T.D Anne Rabbitte says the funds are an endorsement of the work carried out at the county centres.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Saturday 31st Dec, 2016
Twenty Two per cent less rain on Connemara coast during 2016
gbfm-news-garda
December 31, 2016
Pensioner critical in hospital after Clonberne hit and run collision
news-rain-weather-wet-winter
December 31, 2016
Twenty Two per cent less rain on Connemara coast during 2016
gbfm-news-galway-county-council
December 30, 2016
Council allows more time to build school in Ballinasloe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-v-munster
December 31, 2016
Connacht 9 Munster 16
munster
December 31, 2016
Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby Live Stream
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK