Sunday 12-6pm Live from Oranmore Community Centre Family Fun Day

By Sinead Kennedy
June 2, 2017

Time posted: 1:37 pm

Tomorrow we broadcast live from the Oranmore Community Centre​ Family Fun Day. Drop in and say hello to Marc Roberts and Gary Kelly from 12 to 6pm .   It’s going to be a fab day out, regardless of the weather!

Be sure to drop in, say hello and enjoy a huge range of events on the day including Bungee Trampoline, Bouncy Castles, BBQ and more.  There will be lots of prizes on the day – and lots of activities for all ages.

All profits from the day will go towards repayments of a loan at the Community Centre and the Rinville project.

