Stylist and Fashion Guru Marietta Doran to Judge Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day at Ballinrobe

Ladies Day Prizes worth over €2,500 to be Won

Details have been announced for the Best Dressed Lady Competition at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Tuesday 27th June, the Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day. TV fashion stylist, broadcaster and personal shopper, Marietta Doran will be guest judge, with the lucky winner scooping a cash prize of €1,500, plus gift bags for nine runners-up.

Following the success of last year’s event, local company, Vaughan Shoes are once again supporting the popular evening event, sponsoring the Ladies Day prizes and also the Vaughan Shoes.ie Ladies Day Today Handicap. With shops in Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Castlebar, family-owned Vaughan Shoes is one of the leading shoe store chains in the west of Ireland.

There is no pre-registration for the competition, just simply look out for the Best Dressed judge and spotters on the day. The finalists will be announced after the fifth race.

Style Judge, Marietta Doran, commented: “I am really looking forward to judging the Best Dressed Lady competition on Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day at the Ballinrobe Races! This race meeting is one of the highlights of my horse racing calendar because the fashion is always amazing and the atmosphere is simply electric. The Mayo ladies always manage to up the style stakes each year so with that in mind I’ll be looking for head-to-toe glamour.”

The feature race is the Treacy’s Pharmacies Irish EBF Fillies Handicap valued at €26,000, and the first of a seven-race Flat card kicks off at 5:50pm

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, said: “Ladies Day at Ballinrobe is one of the highlights of the season. There is always a fantastic atmosphere and it is a great social occasion. We are delighted to have many local sponsors here today including Vaughan Shoes who are sponsoring for their third year, and another hugely successful Mayo company, Treacy’s Pharmacies.We greatly appreciate their support.”

The winner of last year’s Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day was Fiona Glynn from Ballinasloe, County Galway, who wore a floral 1950’s prom-style Chi Chi London dress from ASOS and her hat was designed by Leitrim Millinery Jennifer Wynne.

Raceday tickets can be purchased online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie, or contact the office on 094-9541811, email: [email protected]