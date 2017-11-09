15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Study shows Indreabhan is ‘very disadvantaged’ area

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Where you live has a long term impact on how well you do economically.

A new Deprivation Index shows that wealthy parts of the country are staying wealthy and poorer parts are staying poor, despite the recovery.

The survey uses indicators such as unemployment rates, educational attainment, housing tenure and lone-parent ratio.

Affluence is found concentrated around parts of Galway, east and south Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Cork.

The study was carried out by the group Pobal, which has found ‘very disadvantaged’ areas include Gaeltacht locations such as Indreabhán in Connemara.

Spokesman Martin Quigley says there’s very little change overall.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 9th November, 2017
November 9, 2017
Labour leader to attend city public meeting on housing
November 8, 2017
Participants sought for major Galway study on compulsive hoarding
November 8, 2017
Bishop of Clonfert to undertake US trip to meet Irish emigrants

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
November 9, 2017
PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK