Study shows Indreabhan is ‘very disadvantaged’ area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Where you live has a long term impact on how well you do economically.

A new Deprivation Index shows that wealthy parts of the country are staying wealthy and poorer parts are staying poor, despite the recovery.

The survey uses indicators such as unemployment rates, educational attainment, housing tenure and lone-parent ratio.

Affluence is found concentrated around parts of Galway, east and south Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Cork.

The study was carried out by the group Pobal, which has found ‘very disadvantaged’ areas include Gaeltacht locations such as Indreabhán in Connemara.

Spokesman Martin Quigley says there’s very little change overall.