Study on residential care for Galway people with intellectual disabilities

By GBFM News
November 7, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is seeking people with intellectual disabilities and their families to participate in a year-long study about the provision of future residential care.

The study is being carried out across Galway, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

As people with an intellectual disability get older, it may be a requirement to move from their homes to nursing homes or other residential placements.

The study aims to explore where people would prefer to live when they are older and, importantly, how those decisions are made.

People over 40 with intellectual disabilities, their families and stakeholders are being urged to get involved up to the end of the year.

