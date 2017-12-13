Study finds lack of rental properties in city for people on welfare

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a distinct lack of rental properties available in Galway city for people on rent supplement or housing assistance payments.

A study carried out over three days in November by Galway Simon Community found no rental properties within RS or HAP limits in Galway city centre.

The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment was more than twice the RS/HAP limit for a single person.

While the price for a two-bedroom apartment was 50 percent more than a single parent or couple with two children could afford.

The Galway Simon Community is asking for landlords to consider accepting tenant on HAP.

CEO of the Simon Community Bill Griffin says the support they provide for renters also benefits landlords.