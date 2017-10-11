15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Study of Connemara school gives cause for concern for Irish language

By GBFM News
October 11, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study on the status of the Irish language in the Joyce Country area of Connemara finds that only a handful of secondary school pupils in the area speak Irish at home.

The study is part of the assessment and planning associated with the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish language.

Gairmscoil Fheichín Naofa is a Gaeltacht second level school but it now emerges that 93% of the pupils are English speakers.

This means that only 4 or 5 of the 87 pupils speak Irish on a regular basis outside of school hours.

These details have come to light in a draft plan for the Irish language to be discussed at public meetings in the area this week.

A big change over the years has been the significant number of pupils who come to Cornamóna School from areas in northwest Connemara outside of the Gaeltacht.

Clonbur, Cor na Móna and Maam Valley are placed together with Tourmakeady in what is known as a Gaeltacht Limisteár Pleanála Teanga – a language planning area.

The report notes that 69% of the mothers and 54% of the fathers in these areas are from outside the Gaeltacht or outside of the country.

 

