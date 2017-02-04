Strong turnout at Westside public meeting to discuss hardstand plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong turnout at a public meeting held in Westside this afternoon to discuss plans to build a new hardstand in the area.

Over 100 people attended the meeting at Westside Community Centre organised by Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard.

Among those in attendance were residents groups, local businesses, Galway Traveller Movement and members of the Travelling community.

The City Council is currently looking at a number of sites in the west and east of the city for new halting sites to accommodate Traveller families.

It’s after a report presented to Councillors revealed that the Cúl Trá site in Salthill is ‘grossly overcrowded’ and there are serious health and safety concerns.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says many feel the proposed site in Westside is not suitable for a hardstand in the longer term.

Councillor Cubbard says there has not been adequate consultation with the Traveller community over any new hardstands.