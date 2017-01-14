15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Strong showing for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

By GBFM News
January 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway schools have made a strong showing at this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition, scooping 12 top awards.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair in Claregalway led the way with 4 awards in the Technology, Special Awards, and Highly Commended categories.

Gaelcholaiste an Eachreidh in Loughrea followed with 3 awards in the Social and Behavioral, Special Awards and Travel Award categories.

Colaiste Einde in the city took home awards in the Technology and Travel categories, while Portumna Community School also took a top prize in the Technology category.

Merlin College Doughiska received an award in the Special Awards category, while Garbally College in Ballinasloe took home a title from the Highly Commended category.

 

