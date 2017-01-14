Strong showing for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway schools have made a strong showing at this year’s BT Young Scientist Exhibition, scooping 12 top awards.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair in Claregalway led the way with 4 awards in the Technology, Special Awards, and Highly Commended categories.

Gaelcholaiste an Eachreidh in Loughrea followed with 3 awards in the Social and Behavioral, Special Awards and Travel Award categories.

Colaiste Einde in the city took home awards in the Technology and Travel categories, while Portumna Community School also took a top prize in the Technology category.

Merlin College Doughiska received an award in the Special Awards category, while Garbally College in Ballinasloe took home a title from the Highly Commended category.

Photo – BT Young Scientist Exhibition