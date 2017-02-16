Strong Galway Connection To 2017 Sigerson Cup Final Weekend

There is a strong Galway Connection to this year’s Sigerson Cup weekend at the Connacht Centre of Excellence. In The Sigerson Cup, Corofin’s Conor Cunningham part of the UCD team who are playing UL in their semi-final at 4pm. The UCD manager is Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s John Divilly.

GMIT Letterfrack gets the weekend underway when they play the Royal College of Surgeons in Corn MacLeinn Semi-Final at 12 noon and

In The Trench Cup Marino face Waterford IT in their Semi-Final at 3.30. The Marino Team features Maigh Cuilin’s Deasun O’Conaghaile and Fiach ó Béarra from Michael Breathnach.

And on Saturday at 12 noon. GTI take on Carlow IE in the final of the Corn Comhairle Ardoideachais.

Provincial Games Manager John Tobin has been speaking to John Mulligan about the Galway connection this weekend.